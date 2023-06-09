Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong building blitz catches out apartment complexes with defects

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sight of cranes in the sky throughout the Wollongong CBD shows signs of a growing city - but those cranes have also been casting a few dark shadows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.