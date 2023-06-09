Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong building blitz catches out apartment complexes with defects

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 9 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 2:24pm
The state's building commissioner admits he's never seen anything like it. The number of construction faults across Wollongong, several of them in high-rise towers and some involving major structural issues, have forced a serious rethink of how the industry is regulated across the city.

The sight of cranes in the sky throughout the Wollongong CBD shows signs of a growing city - but those cranes have also been casting a few dark shadows.

