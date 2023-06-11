Conditions were in favour of the athletes taking part in the annual Kiama Fun Run on Sunday.
Athletes and part-timers collectively took part in the Kiama and event organisers said it was a sensational event in terms of all aspects such as weather and people taking part as the world looks to emerge from a turbulent last few years.
In the lead up to the event, organisers had about 150 people pre-booked into the day, but numbers were close to 300 as the event unfolded - the biggest it has been in the post-COVID era.
The 2023 edition of the fun run was the ninth event, with organisers running the day in succession for that time with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic.
The goal of the day was to raise money for the Red Cross.
Event organiser Judi O'Brien told the Mercury that she was extremely pleased with the turnout and that after uncertain times things were looking almost back to normal once more.
"We've been able to run every other year than 2020 and it has been fantastic and it's a great fundraiser for the Red Cross," she said.
"The numbers are more than last year. 2022 was a little bit hard coming out of COVID and the numbers weren't really good. But this year the numbers are really getting back to pre-COVID times. People are wanting to get out and about."
In previous editions of the event pre-COVID, numbers were up above the 300 mark. In 2015, the run raised in excess of $6,000 for the Red Cross.
The run was held along the picturesque Kiama coastline. Conditions were cool in the morning but heated up as the sun came out on Sunday.
There were different runs and walks to cater for a wide range of athletes on the day. Dogs were even welcome.
"There were three events. There's the half marathon which is 21.1 kilometres which is for runners only which started at 7am at Coronation Park," O'Brien continued.
"So it was definitely a day for all involved."
Prizes were also awarded for first and second places, early bird registration and schools, businesses and sporting groups with the most entries.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
