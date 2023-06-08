Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr would have no issue seeing out the season as caretaker with input from an incoming coach, with the club's call on a long-term boss imminent.
Having all but ruled himself out of the running a matter of weeks ago, Shane Flanagan made a public pitch for the gig earlier this week and met with club officials on Wednesday despite being disinterested in a formal interview process.
Dean Young has also been on the club's radar having also informally met with the club both before and since preferred candidate Jason Ryles' well-publicised rejection of the role.
Ryles reported reluctance to take on a full club rebuild as a rookie has seen experienced premiership-winner Flanagan firm for the role despite the initial reticence of sections of the club board.
Flanagan's current boss, Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold, has backed his current deputy for the job, though it remains to be seen whether an immediate release from a three-year deal would be forthcoming.
Cowboys coach Todd Payten has also stated he wouldn't stand in Young's way but, with the Cowboys looking to make a belated finals run, the swift release of their defence coach would appear unlikely.
Having impressively handled a high-pressure interim role as a rookie, Carr was tipped to see out the year as interim coach despite Ryles' immediate availability had he accepted the job.
"The club's asked me to do a job and my job is to do what's best for the team and what's best for the club," Carr said.
"I've asked the players to do that and that's the same attitude I've got. I just want to do what's best for the team and what's best for the club and control what we can control.
"I don't want to focus on things that I can't control or things that haven't happened yet. I just want make sure that we just play well tomorrow and whatever happens after that happens."
Dragons players have urged the club to move quickly on the coaching front and end the uncertainty that's hung over it since the sacking of Anthony Griffin a month ago.
Carr admitted he's "over talking about it" with the Rabbitohs at Kogarah on Saturday his only concern.
"We're solely focused on the Rabbitohs this week and we can't afford to look anywhere else but the Rabbitohs," he said.
"We've got to earn the right to play well tomorrow afternoon. I just want to get out there, I just want to play good footy and that's what I want the boys to focus on too."
The Dragons were within reach of an upset win over reigning premiers Penrith last week, but were done no favours by key refereeing calls in the second half with the game on the line.
While he was was nonplussed by NRL admissions over a "clearly incorrect" knock-on call on Mat Feagai at a crucial stage, Carr said his side will simply need to work harder to swing the ledger back its way.
"It's us versus the world. That's the mentality," Carr said.
"Playing against the team that's set the benchmark for the last three years away from home is going against you as it is. It was a crucial moment in the [Penrith] game but we've moved on now.
"We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we can't look for excuses, we can't look to blame anyone else. All we can do is look within because that's where it comes from. It's only us out there on the field.
"We're not looking at it as though we're hard done by, we've just got to make sure that we're better. We're ready for Souths and that's what we're looking forward to."
It shapes as a monumental task at Kogarah on Saturday just a week after taking on the premiers on the road, with the likes of Cody Walker, Damien Cook and Keaon Koloamatangi having the added incentive of pushing their Origin claims.
"There's obviously been some really good signs from us as a team," Carr said.
"I think the boys have been competing really well, our effort and our energy has been there in [our last] three games. There's areas that we've identified that we need to improve in and I feel like we've taken massive strides in that.
"Ultimately, it doesn't mean anything if we don't go out there, play well and get the two points, which is what we're going for. We've shown improvement over the last couple of weeks, but we've got to be better again.
"That's the way we've got to treat it, we can't be complacent, we can't be happy with where we're at, and we're definitely not. We've got a point to prove and the only way you do that is by playing good footy."
While key forward Jack de Belin is unavailable due to a mandatory concussion stand-down, Carr could welcome back experienced campaigners Jack Bird and Blake Lawrie from injury having named the pair on the extended reserves list.
"We've got another session today (Friday), so we've got to get through that and have a look at both of those boys and see how they pull up," Carr said.
"We'll make a call, probably later this afternoon, based on how they train. 'Bomber' (de Belin) is a big loss in terms of his experience and how much work he's been getting through for us.
"I'm sure the other boys, whoever takes the field, will be ready to take up that responsibility."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
