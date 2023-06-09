Shellharbour City Council has dodged a bullet around the collapse of the South Coast Bioelektra facility.
Biolektra Australia was building a resource recovery facility at West Nowra, in a 2018 deal with Shoalhaven City Council that promised to divert 96 per cent of waste from landfill.
Council spent $2 million clearing land for the facility, with the sod-turning taking place in March last year.
However, since then the Bioelektra company has gone into administration, with claims it has failed to pay its debts.
In March last year, Shellharbour councillors passed a motion to speak with Bioelektra to consider sending some of its waste to the facility.
In the past Illawarra councils have looked to join together on initiatives, due to the potential cost savings when negotiating with companies.
It turned out council never took it further than the talking stage with Bioelektra, saving it from any potential fallout from the company's financial troubles, with no contract signed.
"No outcomes were developed from the limited discussions about the Shoalhaven facility," a council spokeswoman said.
"Council were waiting on the facility to be open to further explore options for supplying waste."
The problems with the West Nowra facility did not leave Shellharbour council in the lurch, looking for somewhere to put its waste.
"The current management of Shellharbour city's waste and resource recovery will continue without change," the spokeswoman said.
"The existing landfill and resource recovery centre at Dunmore can cater for the service needs of the city beyond 2050 with current input rates of waste."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
