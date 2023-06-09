Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour council looked to use Biolektra's South Nowra facility

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At last year's Bioelektra sod-turning were Shoalhaven Councillor John Wells, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Philips, Bioelektra managing director Fred Itaoui and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley. Picture supplied.
At last year's Bioelektra sod-turning were Shoalhaven Councillor John Wells, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Philips, Bioelektra managing director Fred Itaoui and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley. Picture supplied.

Shellharbour City Council has dodged a bullet around the collapse of the South Coast Bioelektra facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.