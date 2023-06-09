Illawarra Mercury
Plenty at stake as Wollongong United and Cringila go head-to-head

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
United player Josh Correia and Cringila'sr Andre Dias battle for possession. Picture by Robert Peet
United player Josh Correia and Cringila'sr Andre Dias battle for possession. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong United have a great opportunity to consolidate second place - and keep within touching distance of the high-flying White Eagles - when they take on the old foe Cringila on Sunday afternoon.

