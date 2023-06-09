Wollongong United have a great opportunity to consolidate second place - and keep within touching distance of the high-flying White Eagles - when they take on the old foe Cringila on Sunday afternoon.
The Premier League's reigning premiers will travel to Crehan Park to tackle the Lions in a catch-up game, which is the sole IPL match taking place this weekend.
Victory on Sunday would see the United take their tally up to 28 points, which would put them six behind competition leaders Albion Park. It would also give them breathing room over Wollongong Olympic (23).
Conversely, a loss would leave them vulnerable to their rivals and see Cringila leap-frog Olympic on the table, making it a classic six-point game with nine rounds remaining this season.
While confident that United could maintain that hold on second position, coach Billy Tsovolos said "we're not really looking at it that way at the moment".
"Albion Park is a long way clear and deserve to be, but we're just focused on ourselves. We will try play a good game of football and hopefully get a result on the weekend," he said.
"Cringila have done well for the last 18 months now, they've put together a little side together over there. So it's going to be a tough game."
Sunday's match will come just days after United earned their passage into this year's Bampton Cup semi-finals, beating Corrimal 2-1 on Thursday night.
After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Jayden Makowski and Rene Vescio both found the back of the net late in the second stanza to secure victory for United and keep their Cup campaign alive.
Tsovolos said his players had pulled up well following the match.
"We're lucky in a sense that we've got a young squad, so I don't think three-day back-ups really effect these kids," he said.
"When you start getting closer to 30, it might become more of an issue, but I think we only had one player over the age of 25 who played the whole 90 minutes anyway, so that won't be an issue at all.
"But it was to get through and into a semi-final there, and it will give us a bit of confidence going into the weekend."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.