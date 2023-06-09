Australian Women's World Cup set to become most attended in history

In a major boost with just 41 days until the beginning of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA have confirmed that the tournament is set to become the most attended standalone women's sporting event in history.
At present, over one million tickets now sold for next month's highly anticipated tournament.
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, revealed that 1,032,884 tickets have now been sold for the ninth edition of the Cup, surpassing the total sales for France 2019.
The Illawarra will have a strong connection to the tournament, with Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord set to play a crucial role for the Matildas in her fourth World Cup.
The ticket news comes as FIFA announced a new payment model which guarantees the support for every player taking part in the tournament.
The governing body has announced its new member association distribution model for the World Cup with a financial contribution specifically earmarked for all players at the tournament.
The movement is a bid to bring the pay model closer to the 50/50 mark with the men's game.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
