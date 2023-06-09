Illawarra Mercury
Australian Women's World Cup set to become most attended in history

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
In a major boost with just 41 days until the beginning of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA have confirmed that the tournament is set to become the most attended standalone women's sporting event in history.

