Build your dream home

Development of the Week
Located in Calderwood Valley and surrounded by natural beauty and stunning views of the escarpment, Lot 5177 is an ideal place to start building your dream home.
Set on 405sqm with a 13.5m frontage you have the opportunity to build a four-bedroom home with a double car garage.
Suited for a single level home or you may choose to build a double story home to maximise the views of the escarpment.
The lot is conveniently positioned within walking distance to the future park.
Calderwood Valley is in the heart of the Illawarra Region, just a short drive to Shellharbour beaches and 25 mins to Wollongong CBD.
Here, life is about more than just a home. It's about enjoying the best of what life has to offer.
Friendly charm and the ideal blend of shops, schools, restaurants and parks make this warm and welcoming community the perfect place to live well.
It is set to become one of the largest master planned communities in the region with 5000 homes upon completion.
It will also have over 200 hectares of open space, more than 35 kilometres of bike and walking trails as well as three district parks.
The land for Lot 5177 is registered and ready for you to start building.
Secure with a $5k deposit up until the end of June and pay the balance on settlement.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
