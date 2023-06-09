The UCI Road World Championships may be firmly in the rear-view mirror, but it continues to leave its mark on the Illawarra.
Wollongong City Council and Destination Wollongong joined together on Friday to launch a legacy event to launch a legacy event in honour of the elite championships, which also sees the Gong honour its UCI Bike City status.
The Community Ride will take place this September - almost one year after Wollongong hosted the championships. The large-scale community event is expected to attract up to 1500 participants and will be open to cyclists of all ages, abilities and bike disciplines.
The September 24 event will take place around the Wollongong Harbour foreshore and lighthouse precinct.
Acting Wollongong Lord Mayor Tania Brown told the Mercury that it was important to remember the impact that the championships had on the Illawarra region.
"I'm really pleased that we're able to celebrate the week that was the UCI by bringing back the Community Ride. Many members of the public have told me how much they enjoyed the opportunity to ride across the finish line, so to have this come back with a three-hour, all-abilities, all-in ride is a great way to celebrate UCI," Cr Brown said.
"I think we're still counting the benefits (of the championships). We know the images that beamed across the world have had an impact. I've spoken to people who say 'I know Wollongong, I watched every race'. Certainly the images across Europe have had a long-lasting effect.
"But we've also had others come to us and say 'we want to have our event in Wollongong because you know how to put on an event. You know how to man a communications centre and all of the logistics that go with that. So I think we're going to see long-term benefits from that sort of investment in our city.
"But we've also seen first-half the investment that council has made into criterium tracks, mountain bike parks and pump tracks, and all of that infrastructure that's there to benefit all members of our community."
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh added that Wollongong's status as a UCI Bike City had created a powerful idendity for the region, both nationally and internationally.
"The 2022 UCI World Road Championships showcased Wollongong to a world-wide audience and our Bike City status provides an enticing opportunity to grow our standing as a destination of note," he said.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
