Kembla Grange residents could be a bit cross over what a church hopes to build on the hills overlooking the suburb.
The Macedonian Monastery - Sveta Petka on Wyllie Road wants to build a 32.5-metre high cross on the hill in their backyard - claiming it to be the tallest cross in the country.
The group has lodged plans for the structure, which exceeds the maximum height allowed on the site by 23.5 metres.
The monastery has lodged an exemption request, noting its existing bell tower under construction was approved at 24.2 metres - 15.2 metres over the height limit.
In the statement of environmental effects, it appears to take a swing at Australia's fondness for big monuments - like The Big Pineapple and The Big Banana.
"The erection of a new monument in our view is to become a significant and important landmark for the local government area of Wollongong and for Australia," the statement of environmental effects said.
"To date, several landmarks erected in Australia are medium and large-sized objects or figures without any meaningfulness.
"The reason for this new monument and classical symbolism is to move away from these past trivial objects or figures and move towards a classical and better sophisticated methodology."
A visual impact assessment was lodged as part of the development application, which focused on six locations.
The report noted the presence of a transmission tower running power lines immediately west of the cross' planned location.
"The main transmission tower sits above the ridgeline and dominates the landscape in our view," the assessment said.
While the cross would be a half-metre taller than the tower, it would also be further down the slope.
A white cross was dismissed in favour of one made of treated galvanised metal, which will feature some lattice work allowing vegetation behind it to be visible.
"The anticipated visual impact of each viewpoint has been analysed and we form the opinion the new monument would generally be in keeping with the existing character of the landscape and setting," the assessment concluded.
The application is on public exhibition until June 21.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
