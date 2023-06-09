Wollongong fighter Justin Van Heerden will be looking to put an exclamation point on what's an already compelling case for a UFC call-up when he defends his Eternal featherweight belt in Perth on Saturday.
It will be a return to action for the South African-born 29-year-old who put together a perfect 4-0 2022 culminating in claiming Eternal gold in December last year.
Injury delayed his first defence scheduled for earlier his year, but he'll step back into the cage with former foe, and reigning bantamweight champion, Rod Costa in a bout with more than the strap at stake.
With the UFC making a return to Sydney in September, and with a NSW government deal set to bring more, a win for either man would make for a compelling pitch.
While MMA can be a fickle beast, Lopez feels his charge will have done enough to earn a crack should he settle an old score with Costa.
"He definitely deserves a shot," Lopez said.
"If he gets this, he's won [the belt], he's defended it, he's on a good winning streak. He's fighting on the premier MMA show so you could say it's an Australian title.
"I can't see him not getting ahead, but that's not up to me. It's up to the UFC and sometimes they can be a bit fickle with who they want and they don't want.
"It's a sport that's filled with really big lows and very good highs. You just don't know, but he's really confident, he's been training hard, so it's all stacked in his favour."
Four wins in a calendar year is a remarkable rise for a guy who staked it all on shifting to Lopez's Freestle MMA stable with a 6-4 record in early 2021. His only loss since then came at the hands of Costa just over two years to the day of their upcoming showdown.
Van Heerden has form in the revenge stakes having claimed the Eternal belt with a five-round shut-out of Diego Pereira after suffering a KO loss to the dynamic striker back in 2017.
It's indicative of the giant leaps he's made since first turning up on Windang Road.
"He's leveled up a lot," Lopez said.
"I'd say before, with no disrespect to him, he was more of a journeyman. He wanted to be a fighter, but he wasn't training like a fighter. Since he's come over and he's made the commitment, he's improved in leaps and bounds.
"He's got some really good natural abilities in his wrestling and his take-downs and the big thing I've really tried to instill in him is he's got to believe in himself and his ability to get people down and hold them down.
"That's changed his whole approach to fights. He's a lot more confident and that's also improved his striking because everybody knows that he's going to try and get you down. When they're worried about the take-down all of a sudden it opens up strikes.
"He has just improved so much and that's what is driving him to get these wins up because he's a completely different fighter to the guy that first came here."
He won't be the lone Freestyle rep on the card, with training mate Sebastian Szalay looking to make it three wins in a row in the bantamweight division against Kris Ustijanovski.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
