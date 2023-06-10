The next wave of young fighters from Illawarra Kyokushin Karate are making an impact on the full contact tournament scene, producing smashing results at the recent State Championships.
Having their childhood impacted by COVID-19 restrictions has seen them apply themselves to sport with a newfound drive and energy.
Ten-year-old Natalia Sitnikoski competed in the full contact junior division. Her fitness and tenacity earned her second place in a well-contested division. Sitnikoski credits the Unanderra club for instilling a confidence and competitive edge to succeed.
"Karate is my favourite sport, I love the training as it makes me feel good."
Meanwhile, 14-year-old Andjela Regulic is a newcomer to martial arts. She has trained for the last 18 months and was inspired to join the tournament squad.
The teen's solid and consistent attack saw her undefeated in all her rounds, earning herself a first place and state title.
"I enjoyed the opportunity to participate in a competitive sport," Regulic said.
"Kyokushin Karate represents to me a healthy lifestyle, gives me confidence and makes me happy within myself."
Shihan Steve Hardy said that involvement in sport played a critical role in keeping children healthy, both physically and mentally.
"Many of our young students missed out on the social, mental and physical benefits of sport during COVID, so the instructors at Illawarra Kyokushin Karate are dedicated to supporting healthy and safe involvement in sport for all our students."
