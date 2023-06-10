Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Kyokushin Karate's future remains in safe hands

By Monica Hardy
Updated June 11 2023 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
Andjela Regulic and Natalia Sitnikoski. Picture - Supplied
The next wave of young fighters from Illawarra Kyokushin Karate are making an impact on the full contact tournament scene, producing smashing results at the recent State Championships.

