His Order of Australia citation names him as Charles, he's more likely to answer to his middle name Roger, but most in the industries who work with him know him simply as Clouds.
For more than 30 years Roger "Clouds" Badham has been at the forefront of weather forecasting for major events - tailored forecasts for private clients.
These clients have a keen interest in what the weather will do in a particular spot on the Earth at a particular time - such as the Ferrari Formula One racing team and most of the maxi yachts in each year's Sydney to Hobart race.
Badham had a bit of a laugh when contacted about his King's Birthday Honour, for services to science through meteorology - his instinct for self-deprecation mixing with the gruff delivery of a bearded sea dog.
"King Charles? Well, he and I are the same age (75 this year) but, he's travelling ... a bit better than I am at the moment.
"He's a king of the kingdom - I didn't get there."
His rise to international recognition has come via skill and delivery, rather than birthright.
Badham starting doing weather consulting for Channel 7 in the 1970s. He was assigned to help out a young sailor the station was sponsoring - it was Iain Murray, who would go on to skipper America's Cup and Sydney to Hobart boats - . Before long Badham found his main focus was marine forecasts.
"I've been forecasting independently of the bureau since the mid seventies," he said.
"Particularly in the older days, it was easier to be better. Now, we all use the same computer models but there weren't computer models in those days.
"Independent forecasting offered more consistency - the Weather Bureau, you get a good forecaster and then a bad forecaster and you don't know who the forecaster is for you.
"Also, I'm doing tailor made forecasts. The bureau does generic forecasts, such as the Illawarra coastal waters forecast or something.
"Most of my forecasts are for a particular place, a location that's down to sometimes a 1km and sometimes down to several hundred metres. The Weather Bureau don't do that shit."
Top flight boat and car racing involves massive expense and the stakes can be high, and there's a reason Badham would keep being asked back the following year.
"You do a lot of study on the area," he said. "If you're talking in America's Cups, you know, I spend three or four years at the location before it's on.
"You get a lot of data and you develop algorithms and models that forecast for that particular position or location.
"When you're working for top flight people you put in your own weather buoys and your own land stations and you collect your own data."
For Ferrari, he taps into the weather stations around a Formula One track to compile various forecasts from his "little desk" at home in Wombarra.
"When there's a race, I start on the Friday the week before the race, and then I do a forecast each day leading up to the race.
"When they're in practice, qualifying or the race, I'm in real time contact with them and to the pit wall, and I'm forecasting variations in temperature, rain and wind, as per what they require.
"I have all the data from the track - they have their own radar and they have four weather stations around the track and I make constant use of that.
"There's all sorts of things they want, they want wind speed and direction for the strait, which determines the seven gear ratio.
"They want to know when the rain's gonna start and stop, both forecast and in real time, the air temperature, the track temperature."
Most of his work has been overseas but he always makes time for the Sydney to Hobart, where he has had up to 90 per cent of the fleet as clients in some races. Last year it as more than half, always including the super maxi yachts which win line honours.
"People start asking in June and it sort of goes from there - a bit of a bit of a tradition, you know.
"I'm not gonna say I'm on God's gift to anything, but if you deliver the goods of what they want, then they'll ask you back.
"Like any consultant, you're as good as your last gig - and if you f*** it up, you don't get asked back full stop. I haven't yet not been asked back, so therefore I must be doing OK.
"And if you live long enough someone will put you up for an award, I've got no idea who put me up for this award ... I've got no idea.
"In fact, a lot of people in yachting wouldn't even know my name - they just say, 'Oh, we need some weather for this event, call Clouds'."
