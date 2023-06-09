A young Berkeley woman who pulled a knife on family members at a Christmas picnic will await her fate after pleading guilty today.
Sophia Strang, 20, entered a guilty plea to one charge of affray in Wollongong Local Court after a second charge was withdrawn.
An agreed set of facts tendered to the court set out that on Christmas Day 2022, Strang was at Little Park in Shellharbour celebrating with her family.
During the picnic, Strang began swearing loudly and could be heard by other families enjoying the warm, 25 degree day.
After family members asked Strang to calm down and stop swearing, Strang ratcheted up the volume and began yelling at her family, before pulling out a black-handled steak knife.
Strang then began waving the knife around, before she held it by her side and behind her while appearing agitated.
At 3.30pm, police were called to come and resolve the conflict, and soon after arriving Strang fled, but later returned and was found by police sitting with her family after calming down.
Police arrested Strang and searched her but did not find the knife.
Family members told police what had occurred and their fear for their safety after Strang's erratic behaviour.
Police took Strang to Lake Illawarra police station before she went to hospital, where she was held under guard while she was treated for an injured finger.
Strang returned to police custody later that evening.
Strang will be sentenced next week.
