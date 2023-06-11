They may be one of the Illawarra's newest karate clubs, but Samurai Dojo have proven that they can match it with Australia's best.
The Thirroul dojo recently sent a contingent of six competitors and one coach to a national United Martial Arts invitational competition on the Gold Coast, returning home with 10 trophies and medals.
Samurai achieved second for nine divisions and also one third-place finish.
"People fought and everyone had a bit of a tough time in their fights, but they dug deep and got through," Samurai Dojo instructor, Sensei Paul Pirie said.
"For me, the fact that people didn't win is probably a good thing because it leaves them hungry. But they did well and for a lot of them, it was their first competition. So for me it was a great outcome.
"We started off in Thirroul about two-and-a-half years ago, doing free Zoom classes when COVID hit. And we're now up to about 75, 80 students now."
The youngest members who competed from Thirroul were just seven and nine years of age. At the other end of the scale was 61-year-old Russell Rolleston, who competed in the open division and beat some competitors in their 20s and 30s.
"Russell didn't go into veterans, he just fought men's open and held his own against people a lot younger than him," Sensei Pirie said.
It was also a great outing for nine-year-old Tobias Frazier, who, in his first major tournament, finished third in his division.
"His mum (Stephanie) also competed, so it was a real family affair."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
