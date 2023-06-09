Sutherland cop charged with domestic violence offences

A Sutherland police officer will face court next week after he was charged with two domestic violence-related offences.
The male senior constable, 48, was arrested on Friday and taken to Sutherland police station where he was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
Officers attached to the Professional Standards Command started investigating the man after reports of an alleged domestic violence incident involving a serving officer attached to a specialist command, while he was off-duty.
The man was granted conditional bail and will face Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday, June 14.
His employment status is currently under review.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
