Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Rebecca Tancevski excited to compete at World Powerlifting Championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:56pm, first published 6:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's fair to say that Rebecca Tancevski never thought she would ever be preparing to go to a world championships when she first tried powerlifting five years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.