It's fair to say that Rebecca Tancevski never thought she would ever be preparing to go to a world championships when she first tried powerlifting five years ago.
Tancevski was looking to improve her fitness and get stronger in a way that, in her own words, "doesn't involve running" when she stumbled upon the sport.
"I hated everything that wasn't lifting heavy weights," the Dapto resident told the Mercury with a laugh.
"I was not particularly a fan of cardio, but was looking at what I could possibly do to get fit and strong that doesn't involve running."
Fast-forward to 2023 and it's been a move that has paid dividends for Tancevski, who has now arrived in Malta for her first World Powerlifting Championships.
The Illawarra talent departed Australian shores on Friday evening and will compete in the women's 84-kilogram and under division at the championships, which is run by the International Powerlifting Federation.
She will be up against some of the globe's best powerlifters, including from the US, Great Britain and New Zealand.
Tancevski, who trains at Warehouse Gym and Fitness, gained her ticket to the prestigious competition after impressing at last October's national championships.
The 28-year-old achieved competition personal bests in the three disciplines, achieving a 152.5-kilogram squat, 87.5kg benchpress and a 186.5 deadlift.
Tancevski needed a combined total of 425kg across the three lifts to qualify, which she achieved - just.
"I managed to slot that by a kilo-and-a-half," she said.
"But I feel pretty excited about going to the world championships. I don't think I'm any chance of a medal, looking at the qualifying list of competitors, but honestly to be able to represent Australia is pretty cool. I think it will be a really good experience."
Tancevski has prepared meticulously for the competition, training between four to six times a week under the watchful eye of her coach Joey Zinghini.
She has continued to achieve great lifts since nationals, but said nothing compares to that feeling of being on the platform in front of the judging panel.
"I feel like competition day is a lot more of an adrenaline rush than anything else," she said.
"It's nice to hit any kind of personal best, but it's especially nice to hit a big PB because it feels like you've earned what you've been working towards. You spend so much time at the gym doing things over and over again, but to do it on the platform and hit a number that you've never hit before, it feels pretty good."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.