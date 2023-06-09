How did building the Illawarra become so messy? Editorial

There's no mistaking it. The Illawarra is in the midst of a building boom. Be it knockdown rebuilds, new apartment buildings or brand-new housing estates. The region is growing.
As a local news organisation, the Illawarra Mercury has reported every cough and sneeze when it comes to these new developments.
We report on them when they are first presented to the council's planning committee; we track them as the foundations are dug, and the cranes go up. We write about how much they sell for once they are on the market.
We're as excited as anyone to see the changes happening to our city, particularly because we know how desperate the community is for affordable, liveable housing.
But more recently, our reporting has taken a less jovial slant, and it's not just because we're cynical journalists.
Over the last 12 months, it has been difficult not to write about the dark shadows the building cranes appear to cast.
As Glen Humphries reports on p4-5, questions have been raised about the construction quality of several new apartment complexes in the city - and across the Illawarra.
These have included a new apartment building that leaks whenever it rains. Five apartment blocks have had significant troubles in the last nine months.
These include work being stopped due to serious defects, new owners being denied entry to their homes due to significant structural issues, builders and developers going bust with investors losing their hard-earned cash.
It's not a pretty sight, and it doesn't get any better down in Shell Cove.
The Shell Cove Marina was sold to potential buyers as the ultimate sea change dream.
And as Connor Pearce reports in Monday's paper, it has become more of a nightmare. The year of the 2023 build is turning out to be a poor vintage, and we can blame a soft regulatory system.
We hear NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler will be paying the region a visit very soon. We're looking forward to hearing how we can improve from here.
- Gayle Tomlinson
