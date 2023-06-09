Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Wollongong Wolves beat struggling Bulls Academy to stretch unbeaten home run to six games

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:47pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott scored a double to see the Wolves beat Bulls FC. Picture by Anna Warr
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott scored a double to see the Wolves beat Bulls FC. Picture by Anna Warr

Wolves defender Walter Scott spoke midweek about his team making Wollongong a fortress and after beating Bulls FC Academy 2-0 on Friday night, the team seems to be doing just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.