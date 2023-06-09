Wolves defender Walter Scott spoke midweek about his team making Wollongong a fortress and after beating Bulls FC Academy 2-0 on Friday night, the team seems to be doing just that.
Since the Wolves' last home loss on March 10 to Rockdale, the team have gone six games unbeaten between matches at WIN Stadium and Albert Butler Park. Equally as impressively, they have also kept six clean sheets in the same amount of home fixtures.
A first half brace from Lachlan Scott was enough to get the win for David Carney's side.
The Bulls started the game with more possession but the Wolves looked the more threatening when they would win the ball and head for goal.
The Wolves first chance came when Lachlan Scott received the ball inside the box and laid it off to Alex Masciovecchio. However, the winger scuffed his shot.
The warning signs were there and in the 14th minute the Wolves had their opener. Jake Trew placed a pitch-perfect ball to his strike partner Scott and the skipper made no mistake to make it 1-0.
Within the blink of an eye, Scott had his second and so did Wollongong. This time is was a Masciovecchio corner that found the head of the former A-League product and it was a simple as that 20 minutes in.
Masciovecchio was in fine form. In the 29th minute he burst down the line, cut inside and put his shot just over the bar.
The Bulls were looking to hit back and it was a Wolves junior Flynn Madden looking to haunt his former side, however his shot went wide of the post, failing to trouble Tomas Butkovic in goals.
It was almost game over for the Bulls late in the first half as right-back Marcus Beattie unleashed a wicked volley and forced a sensational save from Griffin Barry.
Trew almost had his seventh of the season with a chance in injury time that flashed wide and the score was 2-0 at half-time.
Scott was on the hunt for a hat-trick in the second half and had a snap-shot in the 47th minute saved by Barry.
There were hearts in mouths for the Wolves as the Bulls came back with a bit of a resurgence. No one in the stadium knew how Ayman Gulasi did not score via a corner after seemingly having the whole goal to aim at.
But the Wolves held on strong and held on the the 2-0 win.
The Wolves jumped into ninth position with the victory. Next week, they will face relegation-threatened Western Sydney away.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.