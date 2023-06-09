Hidden behind the facade of a single-storey brick bungalow in Farmborough Heights was a drug house used for the manufacture and supply of cannabis, methylamphetamines and cocaine, police allege.
Secured by lock and key, a door requiring the alleged owner's fingerprint and in an internal bedroom bolted shut is what police allege was a clandestine set up for growing cannabis and distributing harder drugs.
Police allege that Shannon William Crawford, 37, operated the home as his residence and the premises where he conducted his business of drug supply and manufacture.
Crawford, who served a four year and six month prison term in 2015 for drug possession and reckless wounding with a tomahawk after he believed his premises was broken into, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Friday where his lawyer Annalise Ritchie applied for bail on his behalf after police arrested him the day before.
On Thursday, police arrived at Crawford's address just before 10am to conduct a firearms check where they saw him outside standing next to his blue BMW 320I sedan.
Crawford gave police the key to the screen door before using his own finger to open the finger-print locked main door.
Once inside, police saw that one of the bedrooms was locked with a bolt and keypad system, which police asked Crawford to open for them.
Opening the door allegedly revealed Crawford's hydroponic set up of seven cannabis plants, including three mature plants, as well as ducted ventilation and heat lamps to operate the clandestine lab.
Police arrested Crawford and after postponing the firearms search, police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the rest of the house.
Combing through the property, police allegedly found large quantities of methylamphetamines, including 300 grams in a safe in the kitchen to which Crawford had the key, as well as smaller amounts of cannabis, including 15 grams of the drug left on the kitchen benchtop.
Police also allegedly found smaller amounts of buprenorphine - a synthetic alternative to heroin - a vial of gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, and weapons including a slingshot, knuckle dusters with retractable blades, a nunchaku and a "zombie" knife in a sheath in the laundry.
Documents tendered to the court state that Makita power tools were also found with numerous names and barcodes scraped off, which would be the subject of future charges.
The documents also state that one bedroom was used for sleeping, with no evidence of any person living there other than Crawford.
Police levelled 20 drug and firearm charges against Crawford, with the most serious attracting up to 20 years in prison.
In applying for bail, Ms Ritchie said Crawford could essentially live under house arrest, only leaving the home between 10pm and 7am and only in the company of his parents or ex-wife. Crawford would also give police his phone number to be able to track him and his communications.
Ms Ritchie also said Crawford contested the substances police allegedly found were in fact the drugs police alleged they were and it was unclear if police had tested the substances to confirm they were methylamphetamine or cocaine.
"There is nothing to indicate that even a presumptive test has been done with these substances," Ms Ritchie said.
Police prosecutor sergeant Amelia Wall said police opposed bail, with Crawford having a criminal history that included convictions and prison time for supplying prohibited drugs and possessing prohibited weapons.
"There is a real risk to the community and bail should be refused," Ms Wall said.
Magistrate Mark Douglass agreed, and said cause was not shown why bail should be granted, even with the length of time it would take for the matter to reach a conclusion, with an up to 18 month wait in the District Court.
Crawford will return to court in August.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.