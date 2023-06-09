Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shannon Crawford hit with 20 drug, firearm charges after search

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 9 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Crawford was hit with 20 charges after police discovered his alleged drug den.
Shannon Crawford was hit with 20 charges after police discovered his alleged drug den.

Hidden behind the facade of a single-storey brick bungalow in Farmborough Heights was a drug house used for the manufacture and supply of cannabis, methylamphetamines and cocaine, police allege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.