Dapto's Matthew Jurman is officially on the lookout for a new club after it was confirmed on Friday that the Newcastle Jets co-captain would depart the club.
Jurman arrived at the Jets in 2021 and was appointed captain under coach Arthur Papas. This season, the central defender was co-captain of the side. He made 45 appearances across two seasons for the club.
"Matt has been an outstanding leader for the club on and off the field," the statement read.
"He has also played an important role in supporting the culture of our club and guiding our younger players.
As a senior figure of the club, we want to acknowledge his significant contribution to football in this region and wish him well in the next steps of his career."
It finished a relatively poor season for the Jets as they again missed out on finals football as the on-going lack of ownership situation continues to derail performances on the field.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
