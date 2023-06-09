A woman has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped under a collapsed garden shed at Wombarra on Friday evening.
The incident triggered a multi-agency response at Morrison Ave shortly after 5pm, following reports a shed made of timber, glass and corrugated iron had collapsed with a patient stuck under it.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said two trucks attended the scene to assist with the extrication of the patient, and finished assistance by 5.45pm.
The patient was treated by paramedics and taken to St George Hospital with a laceration to her head, according to an NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
She had also complained of spinal and chest pain. It is understood a second patient may have been been assisted by paramedics at the scene.
At this stage, the woman's condition is unknown.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
