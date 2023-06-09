Calm weather has seen humpback whales migrating closer to shorelines this year, which has resulted in some spectacular shots for one Shell Cove photographer.
Self-confessed whale fanatic Rebecca Labriola was standing on the southern side of Bushrangers Bay about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, camera in hand, when two whales swam leisurely by.
"They were so close to rocks their blows were so loud," Ms Labriola said.
"One was travelling so slow at some points they were nearly idle as they were waiting for the second whale to catch up with them.
"Once they rejoined they got excited and did some breaches off the point of Bushrangers."
Ms Labriola said she used a Canon 80D lens with Canon L'series 100-400mm.
Experts have expressed concern about whales cruising closer to shore this year as it puts them at increased risk of injury from drumlines and debris.
Two whales have been entangled off Newcastle beaches this week, and another humpback was rescued on Saturday after being caught in lines and floats off Five Islands near Port Kembla.
Volunteer for research and rescue group ORRCA, Daryn McKenny, said whales were coming as close as 20m to the shore during calm days.
Last year's "crazy weather" meant most whales travelled around 20 kilometres from land when migrating north.
Whale populations are on the rise. The last official east coast whale count in 2015 found a population of 24,000. Now, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) estimates a conservative population of 35,000.
Whales in distress can be reported to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife on 13000 PARKS or ORRCA's 24 hour hotline on 9415 3333.
With Lucinda Garbutt-Young
