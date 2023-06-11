Cringila Lions are putting the league on notice after claiming victories against the 2022 league and grand final champions in a matter of two games.
It certainly was not pretty but Cringila did not care after downing rivals and defending league champions Wollongong United 1-0 on Sunday to jump into second on the Illawarra Premier League ladder.
A second half Lions penalty scored by in-form captain Peter Simonoski was enough to separate the sides in the 'Macedonian Derby'.
It was a massive win for the Lions in the context of the season. The victory came a week after their dramatic 1-0 win against grand final champions Olympic.
United could have felt unlucky to walk away from Crehan Park with nothing. They hit the post twice through Kyah Jovanovski and Jeremy Flanagan and had other chances to win it.
The win was extra special for the Lions after United ended their dream 2022 season one game short of the grand final.
"To be honest it was a bit scrappy. Games like these, they're not really football games, it's more of a war and a battle," Lions midfield enforcer Ben Zucco said.
"But we stuck it out, ground out a result and if we can play like that and we're not playing at our full 100 per cent potential, we're looking at good days.
"Between United and Olympic, those two teams were the benchmark last year. And now Albion Park has come into the mix. So we've got good competition and that's what we strive to do," he added.
The victory for the Lions means they leapfrog Olympic and United into second, eight points behind leaders APWE.
United remain in third, whilst Olympic drop to fourth.
It promised to be a mouth-watering contest before a ball was kicked, with Lions players Andre Dias and Jonah Kalmanidis coming up against their former club, as well as their coach Jorge De Matos - who learnt his trade as the United second grade coach before moving to Cringila.
There were little chances in the first half aside from Jovanovski hitting the woodwork.
United - already without captain Danny Lazarevski for this match - were dealt a blow with stand-in skipper and fellow centre-back Ben Brooks going down late in the first half after a collision in the box causing an injury to the big man.
Cringila came out of the blocks firing in the second half and after a Zucco corner, won themselves a penalty after Kalmanidis was brought down in the area.
Simonoski stepped up and scored his 15th goal of the season, overtaking Bulli captain Ben McDonald at the top of the golden boot standings.
United pushed hard and Flanagan managed to hit the post in injury time, but it was not to be for Billy Tsovolos' troops.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
