A planned townhouse development on the site of the Woonona Bulli RSL car park could be knocked back on Tuesday.
Developers have purchased a "redundant" section of the car park, with plans to build 32 dwellings - 20 townhouses and a three-storey block with 12 apartments.
The proposal will go before the Wollongong Local Area Planning Panel on Tuesday night, with Wollongong City Council staff recommending it be refused.
A council report noted 36 public submissions had been received, objecting to the development on numerous grounds including traffic, building height and privacy.
The report stated the development would create an average of one vehicle movement every three minutes.
"The additional traffic is therefore not expected to result in any significant traffic or car parking impact," it stated.
However, the height of the three-storey building was a problem as it was half a metre taller than the maximum allowed for the site.
The council report noted the height and built form were "excessive".
There were also privacy issues for the neighbours on three sides of the proposed development.
"The submissions received have been considered in the assessment as outlined in this report," the council's finding stated.
"The current design does not adequately respond to the site constraints. The site is flood affected which requires a redesign to address this relevant planning control."
There were also problems with the floor space ratio - which did not conform to the Local Environment Plan - and inadequate stormwater disposal.
"It is considered that in the circumstances of the case, approval of the development would set an undesirable precedent for similar inappropriate development and is therefore not in the public interest," the report concluded.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
