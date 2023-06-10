It remains to be seen whether Brad Fittler follows suit, but NSW women's coach Kylie Hilder has made four changes to her Blues squad for the second game of the series on Thursday week.
Simaima Taufa and Tiana Penitani will return but the major shift is the dropping of halfback Rachael Pearson in favour of Illawarra Steelers halves partner Taliah Fuimaono.
It'll be a bittersweet call-up, with the 23-year-old having formed a strong partnership with Pearson for the Steelers and through two NRLW seasons with the Dragons.
Fuimaono was select as a bench utility for game one, but subsequently debuted in the centres following captain's run withdrawal of Penitani with a hamstring complaint.
With the experienced outside back fit to return, it's Pearson who makes way, with game-one debutant Jesse Southwell retaining her spot in the halves alongside Fuimaono.
It's not the first big selection call Hilder has made in the halves having overlooked incumbent five-eighth Kirra Dibb - who was part of the Blues 2022 triumph - in favour of Southwell for the series opener.
Taufa will move to lock with Kennedy Cherrington switching back to the bench, with Kezie Apps to again skipper the Blues in the front row.
Felllow Steelers Keeley Davis and Emma Tonegato have also retained her spots at hooker and fullback respectively.
Isabelle Kelly has also been named after being cleared of a fractured larynx after a nasty collision with Queensland winger Julia Robinson that resulted in a one-match suspension.
Queensland claimed game one 18-10, with the Blues needing to win game two and overcome a points aggregate deficit to retain the shield claimed last season.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
