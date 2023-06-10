A man has been charged after Mittagong Highway Patrol allegedly found more than $700,000 worth of party drugs in his car.
Officers pulled over a Mazda 6 Sedan on the Hume Highway in Suttons Forrest about 11.30am on Wednesday after noting the registration had expired.
After speaking with the driver, a 36-year-old man from the Sydney suburb of Moorebank, police said they had reasonable suspicion to search the vehicle.
In the boot of the car, officers allegedly found a suitcase containing almost 5.5kg of MDMA, with an estimated street value in excess of $700,000.
The man was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug (large commercial quantity) and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear in Moss Vale Local Court on August 7.
