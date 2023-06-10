Illawarra Mercury
Police find '$700k in party drugs' in car on Hume Highway

By Newsroom
Updated June 10 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:26pm
Almost 5.5kg of MDMA was inside a black suitcase in the boot of the car, police said. Pictures supplied by Highway Patrol Mittagong.
A man has been charged after Mittagong Highway Patrol allegedly found more than $700,000 worth of party drugs in his car.

