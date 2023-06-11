Shellharbour's Roo Theatre Company asserts itself as a launching pad for young talent with its latest production, Wonka.
Veteran actor Josif Jovanovski stars as the all-knowing, slightly sinister Wonka, leaning into an old Hollywood accent and vocals that do justice to show's longing opener, Pure Imagination.
Kiama child star George Griffin steals the show as Charlie Bucket. Coached by Marianne Patton, 12-year-old Griffin doesn't put a note wrong and is surely bound for a much bigger stage some day soon.
Dahl's unsubtle moral tale tells us how good kids are rewarded and bad ones end up getting sucked into the plumbing system of a chocolate river and shot out who knows where.
Roo's version, by writer/director Jordan Cunningham combines the original text with elements from both the Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp versions of the film.
Florence Johnson is a perfectly petulant Veruca Salt, bratty Violet Beauregarde (Lucy Madams) grosses everyone out with her gum habit and Mike Teavee (Canadian first-time performer Mason Barker) is deliciously awful in his refusal to switch off his television and put down his devices.
A heavily padded Stirling Roper nails it as the earnest, doomed fat boy, Augustus Goop.
No PC police have tampered with Dahl's material for this production, with Goop and his mother, Mrs Gloop (Clare Tomkins), retaining their hyperbolic German accents.
"We lost a really fat, greedy kid in the chocolate river," is how Wonka summarises Goop's demise to an attending Oompa Loompa.
Little people will love seeing fellow kids up on on the stage in this Dahl gateway text.
Parts of the plot may be lost on those under five, but the colour and movement of this dynamic production with its many set changes - the most spectacular of which is set around a chocolate river - should keep the squirms at bay for the show's two-hour duration (includes intermission).
Very young children might get a bit scared in the famously psychedelic "boat scene" but the noise and darkness passes soon enough.
If they do get twitchy, the green-eyebrowed Oompa Loompas are never far away with their famous toe-tapping interlude, destined to be hummed into the carpark and beyond.
Only the music slows it down and there will be a few non-purists who find it a slow song too many.
At Roo, first-time performers share the stage with clearly seasoned local talent, most notably Stephen Bourke (Home and Away, Underbelly, Tomorrow When the War Began) as Grandpa Joe.
Wonka's light-up cane, the creation of technical director Jesse Gameiro, will fascinate young and old is a character in itself.
Roo rolls out the welcome mat at intermission, with a raffle, a lolly jar guessing game and Wonka-branded chocolate bars for sale in the lobby.
It's every sweet-toothed child's dream, brought to life.
Wonka runs until June 17. Due to child labour laws, an alternate cast applies for the roles of Veruca Salt (Kikki Leith), Mike Teavee (Hayden Smith), Violet Beauregarde (Laycee Davidson) and Augustus Gloop (Baxter Roper).
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.