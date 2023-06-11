Two men accused of an "alarming" unprovoked attack on three female victims in Bomaderry have faced court.
Jordan Mitchell and Tyler France applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, appearing via videolink from the cells of Nowra Police Station.
Mitchell is charged with aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable office, and common assault, while France faces charges of aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable office, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed each of the men's bids for bail, telling the court in the case of Mitchell that she held concerns about the risk of offending, and protecting the victims and wider community.
Sergeant Jacob said the matter involved "significant injuries and violence".
The court heard the allegations included punches to the victims, including in at least one case several punches to the head.
Sergeant Jacob said police had a strong case, with the parties allegedly involved known to one another; she said this also gave rise to concerns of witness interference.
She said if convicted, imprisonment was within range for Mitchell and in the case of France it was the "only outcome" given his lengthy record; he was on a community correction order at the time of the alleged offending and had previously received intensive correction orders.
Defence lawyer Claire Carpenter, who represented both men, told the court that Mitchell could live with an aunt in Worrigee and abide by such bail conditions as not drinking or taking drugs, a curfew, reporting to police, and not travelling north of Nowra Bridge.
The court heard Mitchell had no criminal record in the adult jurisdiction and Ms Carpenter said he was vulnerable in custody, being an Aboriginal man who suffered from depression and anxiety.
She said delay was also a concern.
In the matter of France, Ms Carpenter said he could possibly live with his sister in Sussex Inlet and report to police.
She said France had been having difficulties with his mental health and was about to see a counsellor, but to do so needed to be out of custody.
Delay was also a factor for him, Ms Carpenter said.
Registrar Leah Harvey was satisfied bail conditions could mitigate potential risks in the matter of Mitchell and released him with conditions that included daily reporting to police, not to contact or go near the victims, not to enter Bomaderry, and not to use alcohol or drugs.
But Ms Harvey noted the allegations were "very, very serious" and the events outlined were "alarming".
She warned Mitchell that he would not be released again if he breached his bail conditions.
France faced a higher test to attain bail and had to show why his detention was not justified.
Ms Harvey ruled that he had failed to do so, and refused bail.
He will return to court on Tuesday, while Mitchell will front court again in August.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
