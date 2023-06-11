Thirroul eatery owners have been left high and dry after a burst water main forced a stop to water to their properties.
Sydney Water advises urgent repairs are underway on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, where up to 33 properties are experiencing low or no water pressure.
Among them is Mexican restaurant Boveda, which has about 150 people booked to eat there on Sunday.
"It's really a shame it happened today, because this long weekend we've found Friday and Saturday have been a bit quieter, and Sunday is when people come out and spend their money," co-owner Barry Pearson.
Mr Pearson said the restaurant had called customers to inform them of the situation, what alternatives they had, and how they were looking for time.
He was informed the estimated time of water restoration was 4pm, he said, but in the meantime Sydney Water was getting a plumber to redirect water from a fire hydrant.
Mr Pearson said the restaurant had also been able to get water from neighbours for hand-washing and dishes.
Across the road, surf shop and cafe Finbox is also dealing with the problem, with its cafe section closed.
Emily Fowler said Saturday, Sunday and Monday were usually the busiest times for trade, especially coming into winter.
At 12.39pm, Sydney Water advised water was due to be restored by 6pm.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers," a spokesperson said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.