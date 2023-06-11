Illawarra Mercury
Heatherbrae's Pies is named as Australia's best gourmet vegetable pie maker

Updated June 11 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:32pm
Heatherbrae's Pies bakery manager Brooke Whiteley, pastry chef and baker Garth Evans and apprentice Liam Smith are ecstatic about the shop's wins in Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition. Picture by Briannah Devlin
Heatherbrae's Pies bakery manager Brooke Whiteley, pastry chef and baker Garth Evans and apprentice Liam Smith are ecstatic about the shop's wins in Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition. Picture by Briannah Devlin

Heatherbrae's Pies' gourmet vegetable pie is a popular item among customers and staff, and has been recently recognised as the best in Australia.

Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

