Heatherbrae's Pies' gourmet vegetable pie is a popular item among customers and staff, and has been recently recognised as the best in Australia.
The pie shop based just off the Hume Highway at Exeter won gold at the Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition earlier this month, which is held annually by the Baking Association of Australia.
The signature pie contains carrots, potatoes, butternut squash, truffle oil and a cheese sauce, all encased in fresh pastry.
Pastry chef and baker Garth Evans - the man behind the pie, said it was a signature at the store.
"I just liked the pie, we get a lot of customers and staff regularly asking," he said.
"It's a beautiful pie, it takes a lot of time to prepare," said store owner Russell Cox.
"It's good to see a vegetable pie go so well."
It is not the only savoury pastry that was awarded an accolade.
The bakery's mushroom was given silver, and the beef brisket and Aussie barbecue snag pies both received bronze.
Mr Cox said fresh pastry, premium ingredients and the fact that all of the flavours were prepared individually made Heatherbrae's Pies stand out.
"I'm really proud of our pastry team at Heatherbrae Southern Highlands," he said.
Samuel Gees Pies and Pastries also won 23 accolades at the competition, and was named the winner of Australia's best pastie.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
