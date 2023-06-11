Dragons flyer Tyrell Sloan feels stability in the spine can help his side find another gear over the second half of the season after closing out a "four-point game" against the Rabbitohs on Saturday.
It saw the Dragons move to 2-2 through the tenure of interim coach Ryan Carr, with wins over the Roosters and Rabbitohs and a close-run defeat to the Panthers at Penrith.
It leaves a round-13 loss to the Titans, in the absence of Ben Hunt, the only truly disappointing outing of the past month heading into a much-needed week off.
Selections in key positions had been a headache for Anthony Griffin, who'd swapped Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone in and out of the No.6 jumper, while largely preferring utility Moses Mbye at hooker to newly re-signed recruit Jacob Liddle.
Since taking over as interim, Carr has recalled Liddle in a move that's seen the 25-year-old play big minutes, logging 76 minutes at dummy-half on Saturday, with Sullivan paired with Hunt in the halves.
It worked to good effect against the Rabbitohs, with Hunt and Sloan both producing two try assists and combining for the match-winning try to Jaiyden Hunt.
Sullivan also played a key hand in Hunt's first-half try in what is still just handful of games alongside the skipper as pair. Sloan, the only member of the play-making quartet to have featured in his preferred position in every match this year, feels the stability is starting to pay dividends.
"It's been a bit up and down the whole year," Sloan said.
"We started with Sully, Lids, 'Dozer' (Hunt) and myself in the spine. I feel really comfortable there with that spine and whatever role Junes (Amone) plays as well, I'm sure we'll all click together.
"I think it comes back to Carry. He knows footy, he gets the game and we'll back whatever he says because I feel like he's making the right decisions. He's been really good for my footy.
"I thought I had one of my better games [on Saturday] and was really involved. I feel like I gave something to the team."
The Dragons won't pick up a more important two points this year heading into their second, and final, bye for the season. After an admittedly "weird month" Sloan feels it's a good time to reset.
"We've always been in the picture but, we just failed to finish off games,"
"We probably haven't been competing for the full 80 and, it showed [on Saturday] the last three or four minutes. We probably got a bit lucky there but the effort's something that I can't fault.
"It's great to finish off that week, it's a four point turnaround because we've got to bye next week. Our goal for the week was to go all in and that's what we did."
For Carr, the week off will provide some breathing space after a hectic month since taking the reins.
It could also provide some clarity on the long-term coaching situation at the club, with Shane Flanagan the favourite to be named this week.
Hunt revealed following Saturday's victory that he's spoken with Flanagan, who's assured him he'll be playing halfback should he win the race for the job.
"Obviously [stability] is always good, but we've got competitions for spots too," Carr said.
"That's always handy. The pleasing thing is the last few weeks, whoever's been coming into that jersey is just putting that jersey first and doing a job for the club and that's what we've just got to keep pushing.
"I think it's just important that we just keep building. The things that we've focused on, the boys are doing a really good job of, and taking ownership of trying to nail it.
"It was a big game for us [against the Rabbitohs and we knew that. We put a lot into that and trying to get the two points and, for us to come up with the two, it's like a four-point game leading into a bye.
"We had to bye round one so the boys have been up a long time. I was just so super proud of seeing how hard they went after it and how much it meant to them."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
