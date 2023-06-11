Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra: Sloan welcomes stability in Dragons spine

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Sloan laid on two tries against the Rabbitohs on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Tyrell Sloan laid on two tries against the Rabbitohs on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons flyer Tyrell Sloan feels stability in the spine can help his side find another gear over the second half of the season after closing out a "four-point game" against the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.