Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona resident Dulcie Clark celebrates 100th birthday

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dulcie Clark celebrates her 100th birthday with her children Robyn Costello and Barry Clark. Picture by Robert Peet.
Dulcie Clark celebrates her 100th birthday with her children Robyn Costello and Barry Clark. Picture by Robert Peet.

It's a rarity in itself to have two centenarians in the one family, but there are surely few families in the world who have letters from both the King and the Queen in their possession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.