It's a rarity in itself to have two centenarians in the one family, but there are surely few families in the world who have letters from both the King and the Queen in their possession.
Woonona resident Dulcie Clark turned 100 on Saturday, June 10 (coincidentally during the King's Birthday long weekend) earning her a letter from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
She is not the first person in her family to reach this impressive milestone: her late sister Jean Mainwaring, who lived to 103, reached her centenary during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and so she received a letter from the late monarch.
Mrs Clark celebrated her big birthday surrounding by her family on Sunday at Woonona Bulli RSL, a fitting venue given her late husband Tom was a founding member.
She has spent most of her life in the Illawarra, having been born in Nicholson Lane, Woonona in 1923 - the same year Vegemite first appeared on the market and construction began on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The third of four children to Charles (known as Mick) and Laura Welsh, Mrs Clark spent her early years in Woonona.
But after the advent of the Great Depression in the early 1930s, her father, who had been a miner at the Old Bulli Mine, gained work at the Katoomba Coal Mine, so the family packed up and moved to the Blue Mountains when Mrs Clark was nine.
"I loved it up there," she said.
Mrs Clark completed her schooling in Katoomba and at 14, took a full-time job as a waitress at Echo Point, working there for five years before taking a job as a material layout operator at the David Jones clothing factory in Katoomba.
With the closure of the Katoomba mine the Welsh family returned to the Illawarra and set up home in Hospital Road, Bulli.
Mrs Clark stayed in Katoomba with a friend's family but visited Bulli most weekends.
Often she and her mother would go to dances and one fateful night in 1946, Mrs Clark met the man who would become her husband, Tom Clark, at one such dance at the Woonona School of Arts.
She recalled that Mr Clark, who had gone to school with her sister and knew her mother, had come over to say hello and asked her to "go to the pictures" the following day - and so begun their romance.
The couple married in October 1948 and had two children: Robyn, born 1949, and Barry, who came along four years later.
Mrs Clark and her husband first lived behind his barber shop on the Princes Highway, next to the Royal Hotel, and in 1956 the family moved into a home in Luxor Street, Woonona which was built by Mr Clark's brother-in-law, George Walker.
Mr and Mrs Clark were married for 28 years, until the tragic death of Mr Clark at the age of just 56.
Mrs Clark remained living in their home until the early 1980s before moving to a unit in Woonona, where she still lives independently.
She was an avid bowler, playing the sport for 55 years, and credits her longevity to her daily habit of drinking her favourite tipple before lunch and dinner - VB beer.
Over the years she has become a grandmother to nine and a great-grandmother to 18, with another on the way.
"I've had a wonderful life," Mrs Clark said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
