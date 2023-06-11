Illawarra Mercury
Man critically injured in Barrack Heights crash involving car, motorcycle

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 11 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:41pm
The scene of the crash. Picture via Illawarra Weather Warnings and Local Media Info.
A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash in Barrack Heights on Sunday afternoon.

