A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash in Barrack Heights on Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old was injured when his motorcycle collided with a car on Madigan Boulevard and Lake Entrance Road about 4pm.
The man was flown to St George Hospital suffering leg and facial injuries.
The 52-year-old female driver of the sedan was taken to Shellharbour Hospital in a stable condition and for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and begun investigations into the circumstances of the crash.
Any witnesses or anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
