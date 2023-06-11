Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

10 dead in Wine Country Drive bus crash Hunter Valley, say NSW Police

By Newsroom
Updated June 12 2023 - 8:50am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At least 10 people have been killed and more injured in a bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.