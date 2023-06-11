At least 10 people have been killed and more injured in a bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley, police say.
Initial inquiries said 10 people have died, and another 11 injured and taken to hospital via air and road ambulances, a police statement said.
Eighteen people escaped without injury.
Emergency services were called to the crash site at 11.30pm on Sunday, at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near Greta, about 50km from Newcastle.
The 58-year-old driver of the bus has been taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.
Wine Country Drive remains closed in both directions at Greta, west of Maitland.
Motorists are being advised they can divert around the closure via Bridge Street, Drinan Street, Clift Street and the New England Highway.
The northbound and southbound off-ramps from the Hunter Expressway to Wine Country Drive are also closed, although through lanes are not affected.
Due to the nature of the crash, the NSW Transport Management Centre says there is no forecast for how long the road will be closed.
An investigation into the crash's circumstances has started, with a large-scale emergency response involving local police, rescue squad and highway patrol officers, ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service.
A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the force's Crash Investigation Unit.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.