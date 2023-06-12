A crackdown on congested beachside car parks could be coming this summer.
On warmer days, and especially public holidays, beach car parks quickly fill up and stay that way for hours as visitors pitch their umbrellas and sunshades and stay all day.
Wollongong City Council is hoping to change that this summer by introducing timed parking at coastal hotspots between November and March.
Those who overstay could be fined by council rangers.
Austinmer Beach is renowned for an always-full car park during summer, but council is proposing to introduce a four-hour parking limit.
Street-side signage will also be added giving real-time information on how many spaces are available.
The same time restriction is planned for the Flagstaff Hill car park in Wollongong, while a two-hour limit will be at the Bald Hill car park at Stanwell Park.
Elsewhere in Stanwell Park two Lawrence Hargrave Drive intersections - Lower Coast Road and Station Street - will also have signs saying how many spaces are available at car parks at the end of those streets.
The same will be introduced at Wombarra's Reef Avenue intersection.
At Bellambi, the overflow parking lot on Robert Cram Drive will stay open from dawn to dusk, with parking sides installed at Rothery Road.
The only southern Wollongong location targeted for special treatment this summer is Port Kembla Beach.
A four-hour limit for the pool car park is proposed, along with two-hour limits on Cowper Street and Olympic Boulevard.
Overflow parking south of the surf club will be kept open until night-time and asphalt and line-marking to formalise another 70 spaces.
The locations for attention had been chosen after collecting data on the most popular spots and the restrictions will be lifted at the end of March 2024.
"We know our beaches can get very busy in summer, but we also know that there are some particular locations that can be more congested than others,'' Acting Lord Mayor Tania Brown said.
"The purpose of this foreshore parking management is to look at ways we might address parking demand at these locations, while also allowing people to go to the beach and foreshore parks, to relax and enjoy a swim."
The foreshore parking plan is on public exhibition until July 10.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
