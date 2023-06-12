The long wait for residents of new housing estates for a school to be built or the creation of a public transport route could be cut short under a state government plan.
Wollongong MP and Planning Minister Paul Scully's Housing and Productivity Contributions Bill would provide funding to see that growing housing areas got the related infrastructure they needed sooner.
"For a long time there's been the complaint that the houses come along and then there's a long, long gap between when a school might be built," Mr Scully said.
"Communities rightly are frustrated by that gap. The Housing and Productivity Contributions Bill provides a funding stream dedicated to prioritising that infrastructure so that the gap is closed between the time that houses arrived and the supporting infrastructure and services arrive."
An estimated $700 million a year will come from developer contributions collected by the state government.
While developers had always contributed funds to government for infrastructure, the system was what Mr Scully called "ad hoc" and which included numerous difference schemes rather than a "broad-based" approach.
Also, contributions that come from particular region - such as the Illawarra and South Coast - would be spent in that region, Mr Scully said.
"The money was always there but it was part of consolidated revenue," Mr Scully said.
"This establishes a special deposit account in the budget, so it's a specific fund only to be used on that infrastructure that supports housing and jobs growth.
"This provides a stream of funds that can support their identification and acquisition of land construction of schools in those growth areas."
The developer contributions to the state are distinct from those to local councils, which will remain unchanged.
Mr Scully said councils could also apply for infrastructure funding though a 10-year $1 billion state program.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.