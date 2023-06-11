It has been a breakout year for Wolves goalkeeper Tomas Butkovic, however it has not come without challenges.
Tipped to be the second choice stopper for David Carney in his first season as coach, Butkovic was thrust into the first startling 11 against APIA due new signing Nenad Vekic still serving a suspension from the campaign prior.
But the 19-year-old impressed and on many occasions he has stood tall and saved his team from certain concession, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.
But the transition from juniors into first grade has not all been smooth sailing.
At times, there have been mistakes on the way - as is that case with any young player.
Butkovic said that at an earlier point in his life, these mistakes would have got him down, but that was not the type of person he was now.
"I think I was very bad when I was younger. Maybe when I was 14 when I would make a mistake I would cook it for the rest of the game," he said.
"But I had to learn how to drop the mistake and just keep playing. And I think Nenad has helped me as well a lot this year because the one against [NWS] Spirit, that was hard for me. I dropped the three points basically.
"So it's just a matter of letting it go straight away and just playing on because I know I'm going to make mistakes and it's better for me to make them now in my career and that I learn from it and it doesn't happen again. It's all building blocks," Butkovic said.
The Wolves junior heaped praise on the goalkeepers union at the club and also to his coach for putting faith in him.
Speaking about Vekic, he said the two had built a great relationship.
"I couldn't ask for a better guy to be a mentor," Butkovic said.
"So he's been very good to me, teaching me. He's helped me clear my head and he's just been pushing me.
"So it's been a good relationship to me."
Butkovic added that the side had worked extremely hard on the defensive aspect of the game of late and after six consecutive home clean sheets, he was happy with the team's form in Wollongong.
"Obviously you want to make home a fortress and not let anyone come here and win. We all just put in the work and now we're really tight at the back," he said.
"I don't feel like conceding. None of the boys feel like conceding. It's a good feeling and it's been positive."
The Wolves will be up against Western Sydney away from home this Saturday. The Wanderers are currently sitting in 15th spot - in the relegation playoff zone.
Jake Trew scored the winner the last time the teams met in Wollongong.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
