NSW Police expect to charge a 58-year-old bus driver after at least 10 people were killed in a horror crash in the Hunter Valley.
Emergency services were called to Greta near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp about 11.30pm on June 11 after reports a coach, reportedly transporting 37 people from a wedding, had rolled.
NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman told reporters on June 12 the wedding guests were on the way to Singleton, presumably to their accommodation.
"At this stage there are 10 people confirmed deceased and a further 25 people have been transported to hospital ... they have varying injuries," she said.
The bus driver is under arrest at Cessnock Police Station and Assistant Commissioner Chapman said charges were pending.
She did not disclose any details about the possible cause of the crash.
NSW Police spokesperson said police were still working to identify the victims and contact next of kin.
Family and friends of anyone who may have been on board the bus are being urged to contact Cessnock Police Station on 02 4991 0199.
Any witnesses to the crash or with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A wedding guest has told Channel 7 it had been a fairytale wedding, speaking before the number of fatalities had been made public.
"Yeah, it was nice day. Pretty good wedding, fairytale stuff. We went out to get drunk and then we got the news that there had been a crash and we all started panicking."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the incident during a press conference after an earlier Tweet expressing "deepest sympathies to the loved ones".
"For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad," he said.
"People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe and that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy.
"All Australians' thoughts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of those we have lost in such horrific circumstances.
"And to all those 25 in hospital... we're thinking of you and sending our best wishes for a recovery."
NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Paula Sinclair fronted the media early on June 12 and there were a "number of seriously ill patients".
"We had a number of resources going from NSW Ambulance and other aeromedical, we had six aircraft in total, three rescue trucks, with patients being distributed through John Hunter, Maitland, Calvary and down to Sydney," she said.
The crash site is now a crime scene with specialist investigators examining precisely what caused the catastrophic incident.
Police said road closures and diversions through the area would be "protracted", and have established a marshalling area in Branxton.
An emotional Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said the crash had rocked the greater Cessnock community.
"My initial reaction was one of concern without knowing all the details and as more information filtered through the enormity of the event came to light," he said.
"This is truly devastating.
"I am shocked and my thoughts go out to the friends and families of those involved in the crash.
"I have to extend great thanks to the first responders at the scene."
Cr Suvaal said he did not know whether those involved in the incident were local Hunter Valley people or from outside the area.
"Cessnock is waking up to this shocking news and what has happened is truly tragic," he said.
"We have not experienced such a disaster since coalfields mine disasters decades ago."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said it was "nothing short of heartbreaking"
"To those injured and those who have lost loved ones - the thoughts of our state are with you," he said.
"For this horrific crash to have occurred on a day that should have been filled with love and happiness only adds to the heartbreak."
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison shared her thoughts on the tragedy on social media on Monday.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones involved in the tragedy in the Hunter overnight.
"A large-scale emergency response commenced involving officers from Hunter Valley Police District, Police Rescue, Traffic and Highway Patrol, NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, Transport for NSW and various helicopters for hospital transports.
"Thank you to all who have responded to this incident in tragic circumstances."
Leader of the opposition Peter Dutton also thanked emergency service workers.
"As Australians awake to the horrific news of the bus crash in the Hunter Valley, our hopes are with those injured and our hearts break for the families and friends who have lost loved ones last night. A terrible tragedy after the joy of a wedding."
Nick Bielby is a crime reporter who has been with the Newcastle Herald since 2017.
