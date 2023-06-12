As the Illawarra Premier League season well and truly passes the half-way point, key contenders are emerging.
Despite a recent loss to rivals South Coast, Albion Park have been the benchmark in the competition.
No one would have expected them to be eight points ahead of second with nine games to play, but George Antoniou is a vastly experienced coach with a number of brilliant players at his disposal at the White Eagles.
Whilst that loss to SCU would have hurt, when you are undefeated, every week you are closer to defeat. So in hindsight, it might be a small hiccup in an otherwise dominant season from here on.
Cringila have had a sensational couple of weeks knocking off 2022 silverware winners Wollongong Olympic and United. They had a breakout year last season and it is no surprise they have jumped into second.
Lions' skipper Peter Simonoski is still an NPL1 player for me and Stefan Dimoski used to be with the Wolves as well. They have a young team with experienced heads around them and coach Jorge De Matos is proving that they can take it to any team in the competition.
As for United and Olympic, their squads are full of quality and they will both be expecting to win silverware this season.
Out of all these four teams there is one constant. And that is there are a number of ex-Wolves products playing in the local league.
This is a major positive and it shows just how strong the IPL is.
Even South Coast would feel like they can make a late surge after the massive win against APWE.
Tarrawanna are on the same points as SCU and look assured for safety after Bellambi sit nine points behind those two teams without a victory in their first 13 fixtures.
