Well deserving winners announced of landscape awards

The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) has announced the winners of the 2023 NSW awards at a recent Sydney event. The jury, made up of renowned landscape architects, honoured 39 winners for their dedication to nature, ecology and consultation with the community.
Jury chair Suellen Fitzgerald said the winners prove the critical role of landscape architects in responding to climate change and the positive impact of the profession on the community at large.
"This year's winners demonstrate how the profession is responding to key environmental and social issues right across NSW including flooding, coastal protection, resilience to climate change and restoring activation and economies in cities and towns in the aftermath of Covid-19," Suellen Fitzgerald said.
"These are big issues for NSW and landscape architects are stepping up to the challenge."
Aspect Studios won the award of excellence in the civic landscape category for its Quay Quarter Lanes project, which stitches together the redevelopment of two heritage buildings and three new mixed-use buildings at Circular Quay.
JMD design won a landscape architecture award for its Bondi Pavilion project, which included upgrading internal courtyards and the pavilion's immediate surroundings. The design explores the pavilion's interwar Mediterranean style, celebrates its past and provides flexible recreational uses for the community.
Visit aila.awardsplatform.com to see more NSW winners.
Watch this space to see which projects scoop Victorian and Tasmanian awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.