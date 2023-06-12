Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra students take part in 2023 Multi-Sport Day

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
June 12 2023 - 12:10pm
Illawarra Sports Stadium was a hive of activity on Thursday when more than 100 students with a disability took part in a Multi-Sport Day.

