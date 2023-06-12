Illawarra Sports Stadium was a hive of activity on Thursday when more than 100 students with a disability took part in a Multi-Sport Day.
Participants, who came from primary and secondary schools from across the region, were able to try a modified version of several sports, including golf, hockey, Australian rules football and cricket.
The Multi-Sport Day in Berkeley was held to increase participation in sport, while also increasing physical activity for students with a disability.
Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber was there to capture the action on Thursday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
