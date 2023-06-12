Illawarra Mercury
Cook all-but locked in as Blues monitor fitness of Mitchell, Murray

By George Clarke and Darren Walton/aap
Updated June 12 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:10am
Penrith forward Liam Martin is likely to be picked for NSW despite issues over concussion protocols. Picture by James Gourley/AAP Photos
Penrith forward Liam Martin is likely to be picked for NSW despite issues over concussion protocols. Picture by James Gourley/AAP Photos

Helensburgh's Damien Cook will don the No.9 jersey once again, while NSW stars Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray will have to prove their fitness on Monday as coach Brad Fittler looks set to roll the dice on the concussion status of Liam Martin.

