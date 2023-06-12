For Wollongong's UCI Bike City ambassador Samara Sheppard, a trip to Europe means unfinished business on her quest of making the world championships in Glascow later this year.
The New Zealand native, who lives and trains in Wollongong, is well-placed to qualify for the Kiwi team to compete in the cross-country marathon event at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow from August 3-13.
It will the first time the world titles across 13 of the major disciplines of cycling have been held together.
Sheppard was an ambassador for Wollongong for last year's UCI World Championships held in the region, but was not selected to compete.
"I was an ambassador for the city for the event, but I wasn't selected for the road race," Sheppard said.
"So it was very unfortunate. You had to be a world tour professional cyclist and I couldn't tick that box."
With that in the back of her mind, Sheppard will compete in three major international races in Europe over the next four weeks, aimed at solidifying her selection in the New Zealand national team.
The first race will be held on Italy's Dolomite Mountains next week, the second will be on France's Mount Blanc and the third again on The Dolomites on July 8.
In the cross-country marathon riders take on a gruelling 100-kilometre course, usually taking competitors around six hours or so to complete.
Sheppard was on her new mountain bike riding around the Illawarra on Monday as she was preparing to fly out to Europe later in the evening.
"It's been a bit of planning going ahead before the European races. I've got a new specialised 'epic evo' and it's lovely. It feels very fast so I'm very excited to be on the new bike and the new gear and head overseas and take on the world's best.
"I've ticked pretty much every box except for having competed internationally this year. So my world ranking is inside the top 40 which was one of the main criteria as well as performing in New Zealand and Australia over the summer season here. So that's all gone well and I've got the world ranking from competitions last year as well.
"I just really need to get that international experience this season to tick that final box to get the selection, which I think they announce on June 28," she added.
The trip will also enable Sheppard to visit UCI's headquarters in Switzerland and continue to progress Wollongong's status as a UCI Bike City.
The route of the course for Glasgow is yet to be announced although it has been confirmed the 100 kilometre course will include a back-breaking 3,500 metres of elevation.
Qualifying for this 'all-in' world championships would have special significance.
"I rode my first world championships in Glasgow in 2007 and they've been talking about having this type of world championships forever so to be part of the first one would be special," she added.
"My goal for Glasgow would be to make the top 10, but with the marathon there is so many elements like mechanicals, crashes, nutrition that can go wrong there is an element of luck."
Sheppard's training support partner and husband Kyle will be travelling with her on the journey to Europe.
"It's pretty special getting to travel and do this together."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
