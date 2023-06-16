Illawarra Mercury
Heater health check for best performance, bigger savings.

June 16 2023 - 2:30pm
Consider upgrading to an energy-efficient unit that is perfectly sized to suit your space and your heating needs. Picture supplied.
Heaters need a health check to ensure optimum performance during the colder months. Fujitsu General has some helpful hints to assist with home heater repair and replacement.

