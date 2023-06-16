Heater health check for best performance, bigger savings.

Heaters need a health check to ensure optimum performance during the colder months. Fujitsu General has some helpful hints to assist with home heater repair and replacement.
Symptoms might include strange noises such as hissing, banging or rattling which could indicate a problem with the motor, fan or ductwork. Poor airflow is another ailment that might be due to dirty air filters or a clogged air duct that requires cleaning. Unpleasant odours might mean the presence of mould or bacteria, which can be harmful to your health. Sneezing, itching, or watery eyes are all symptoms of poor air quality in your home, which could be caused by filters that need to be cleaned or replaced. Puddles on the floor or wet streak marks running down the walls can indicate the air-conditioner has a leak which can be caused by a clogged drain line or a damaged pipe or coil. A malfunctioning air-conditioner will consume more energy, resulting in higher energy bills. If you've noticed an unusual spike that isn't related to current climate conditions, it might be worth having a technician take a look. Simple maintenance and repair can solve a number of issues and restore the health of the heating unit. Serious complaints might call for replacement.
There are several reasons why you may need to replace your air-conditioning unit and a technician can advise if it's more cost-effective to repair the unit or replace it. The average lifespan of an air-conditioning unit is 10 to 15 years. If your unit is approaching this age range, it might be time to consider a replacement. If the unit needs frequent repair, it may be more cost effective to replace it. Older units that consume more energy and produce less heat are ripe for replacement. An air-conditioner that is unable to maintain comfortable temperature might be too small or too old for your needs.
Replacement is an opportunity to upgrade to an energy-efficient unit with better air quality as well as reduced emissions and running costs. Visit energy.gov.au for information about available rebates for eligible consumers.
