Heater health check for best performance, bigger savings.

Symptoms might include strange noises such as hissing, banging or rattling which could indicate a problem with the motor, fan or ductwork. Poor airflow is another ailment that might be due to dirty air filters or a clogged air duct that requires cleaning. Unpleasant odours might mean the presence of mould or bacteria, which can be harmful to your health. Sneezing, itching, or watery eyes are all symptoms of poor air quality in your home, which could be caused by filters that need to be cleaned or replaced. Puddles on the floor or wet streak marks running down the walls can indicate the air-conditioner has a leak which can be caused by a clogged drain line or a damaged pipe or coil. A malfunctioning air-conditioner will consume more energy, resulting in higher energy bills. If you've noticed an unusual spike that isn't related to current climate conditions, it might be worth having a technician take a look. Simple maintenance and repair can solve a number of issues and restore the health of the heating unit. Serious complaints might call for replacement.

