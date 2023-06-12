They are one of the Illawarra's oldest and proudest rugby league clubs, and the Thirroul Butchers aren't slowing down any time soon.
The Butchers community, both past and present members, joined together at Bulli Tops' Panorama House on Sunday to toast the club's 110-year anniversary.
More than 200 people attended the event, with participants catching up to share old stories and celebrate everything about the popular Illawarra League club.
"It was a special celebration, mate. It was a great day," Butchers club president Brett Jones told the Mercury.
"We had some good old legends there, including (Parramatta Eels great) Peter Wynn and Tim McLaren - who was an Olympic rowing silver-medallist and (Thirroul) captain/coach.
"We've had quite a few functions at the Panorama and they always put on a good show for us.
"All of our current players were there too, which helped give them a sense of the history of the club. A lot of the young fellas these days probably didn't realise how far the club goes back and they got to hear some stories from the old days.
"And the stories just seem to get better each year."
While happy to reflect on the past and toast their achievements, Jones said that, in 2023, the Butchers remained in a strong position on and off the field.
"We're in a pretty good spot. We had a good backing from Club Thirroul, who are owned by Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club, plus we rely heavily on all of our businesses, which we have done for years," Jones said.
"And we also have a really good junior league coming through as well."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
