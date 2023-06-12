Another perspective on state's health system. Letters, June 13, 2023

Apropos recent comments on our hospital system I'd just like to put another view following my experiences. Over Easter I was admitted to Wollongong Hospital. From the outstanding ambulance officers to the nurses & doctors who serviced me in Wollongong ED and in the neurology ward, I had nothing but caring, thoughtful and great service. I was operated on in the Illawarra Private hospital and again I had great care and service by the nurses & doctors.
Five weeks later whilst I was in Newcastle I had an outbreak of a staph infection and I presented to ED at John Hunter hospital. I was admitted quickly and again had another operation. The nursing staff were again supportive, caring and working at a really fast pace, as were the neurology team. I was then transferred to Wollongong hospital neuro C4West. I was again treated fabulously by nurses who were flat out supporting the needs of a variety of patients shift after shift after shift. Their care and support was superb.
I have since been discharged to the "Hospital in the Home" program where my IV antibiotics are changed daily by another group of fabulous nurses. So my experiences illustrate a health system that focuses on the care of their patients & relies heavily on goodwill of nurses & doctors who put in such great efforts. We should be very proud & thankful for our people in our hospitals - I am. I certainly support their claim for a decent wage.
Phil Seymour, Farmborough Heights
Response to the article by Glen Humphries "Minns' Kiama MP snub remains" (Mercury, June 8) well this is certainly a mistake by the relatively new Premier of NSW. Chris Minns maybe the Labor Premier, however he is supposed to represent all people in this state while upholding the democratic rules and laws. Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward has easily retained his seat because the locals in that seat voted for him. Premier Minns needs to respect the decision of the people in the electorate of Kiama.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
In response to the story by BlueFloat Energy. I have just returned from a nine-week holiday in Europe and I can personally say that wind farms are a blight on our beautiful planet Earth. And don't start- there will be no Earth if we don't do something.
When the idea of wind farms off our coast first surfaced I wrote to this paper asking what research had been done on the wind farm's effects on our marine life, particularly on our marine life that use sonar. Our coast is renowned as a whale corridor, how will this proposal affect them and dolphins to name a few? If feedback throughout its projects is about noise, looks and placement, then BlueFloat Energy maybe needs to look elsewhere. Leave our coastline alone!
- Lesley Matthews, Wollongong
