Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Another perspective on state's health system. Letters, June 13, 2023

June 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another perspective on state's health system. Letters, June 13, 2023
Another perspective on state's health system. Letters, June 13, 2023

Apropos recent comments on our hospital system I'd just like to put another view following my experiences. Over Easter I was admitted to Wollongong Hospital. From the outstanding ambulance officers to the nurses & doctors who serviced me in Wollongong ED and in the neurology ward, I had nothing but caring, thoughtful and great service. I was operated on in the Illawarra Private hospital and again I had great care and service by the nurses & doctors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.