Nestled in the Austrian Alps is the picturesque capital city of Tyrol state, Innsbruck. More likely suited to the sweet sound of Julie Andrews, this wonderful locale was serenaded by the heaving lungs of hundreds of the world's extreme cross country athletes in what was the World Mountain Running Championships.
The course these athletes ran was more akin to a treacherous goat track with a rock strewn covering and margins which fell away to precipitous depths. A momentary lapse in concentration could result in serious injury.
The course was not only a tough physical test but a mental one as well. Spread over seven kilometres and rising a thousand meters in the process, athletes would feel the ache in every muscle and the oxygen being sucked out of their lungs by the rarefied atmosphere.
Into this environment stepped our Em O'Sullivan. Em has proved her mettle in this style of running by her excellent performance in the Open Class Division of the Australian Mountain Running Championships which were recently held in Bathurst and also came first in her 40-45 years masters category.
Unfortunately, Em was unplaced on the international stage, but proved she is no slouch with a magnificent time of one hour, eight minutes and 42 seconds. There will be a masters version of this event later in the year and we wish Em all the best in that venture also.
In a more sedate environment, the NSW Cross Country Championships were held on June 3 at Upjohn Park in Rydalmere. Our 40 plus mens team consisting of Anthony Howlett, Thomas Schambron, Peter Kidd and Scott Bazley put in a credible performance coming ninth in one hour 15 minutes and 15 seconds.
Congratulations also go to Abbie Tadeo and Sarah Carli who were selected as part of a 15 member athlete squad to participate in Athletics Australia's inaugural Representative Athlete Pathway Program
The initiative of the program is to closely follow the athlete's development and to provide competitive pathways to enrich that development with a view to having these athletes competing internationally.
Congratulations to three of our athletes who competed in their respective regional cross country championships last fortnight. Mauve Bradbury came second with an unknown time. Kaja Wolter who is also a mountain running competitor, was second in her four kilometre event in 16 minutes and nine seconds and Rob Shannon came second in his four kilometre event in 14 minutes 10 seconds.
All three will compete at the NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships later in the year.
At the Dapto High School Carnival, Morgan Simon G15 had a tremendous day. She led off by breaking a 21-year-old record in the javelin 27.94m, then set a new record in the 100m in 13,01sec and the 200m 30.15sec.
She then won the discus 19.87n, the 400m 1.11.02sec and came second in long jump 4.35m, shot put 10.23m and third in high jump 1.30m.
Chase Grant in the Edmund Rice Carnival on a very blustery day broke the U16 records for the 100m 11.90sec, 200m 23.70sec and the 400m 52.70sec.
