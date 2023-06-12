Ben Hunt will remain at dummy-half for the Maroons, but the Dragons skipper is set to have some new faces around him for their second State of Origin clash with NSW.
Head coach Billy Slater on Monday announced Queensland's 19-man squad for their next Origin encounter at Suncorp Stadium on June 21. With the Maroons leading the series 1-0, Slater has been forced to make a handful of changes for game two.
The biggest change sees Cowboys forward and reigning Dally M Rookie of the Year Jeremiah Nanai gain a recall, replacing the injured Tom Gilbert.
Rabbitohs enforcer Jai arrow (ankle) and Broncos flyer (hip) are also out, with their places taken by Gold Coast prop Moeaki Fotuaika and Storm winger Xavier Coates. Fotuaika's Titans teammate AJ Brimson has also been called up as 18th man, with Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh coming into the squad as another reserve.
Despite their injury issues, Queensland has managed to maintain the bulk of its squad from their series-opening 26-18. These include Hunt and Harry Grant being able to maintain their lethal dummy-half combination.
Meanwhile, the Blues are set to announce their game two squad on Tuesday morning, with Helensburgh product Damien Cook expected to be recalled to play at hooker.
Maroons game two squad:
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
