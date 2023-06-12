Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Bent Hunt keeps Queensland No.9 jersey for State of Origin game two

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
June 12 2023 - 1:15pm
Dragons captain Ben Hunt is ready to don the No.9 jersey once again for Queensland. Picture by Anna Warr
Ben Hunt will remain at dummy-half for the Maroons, but the Dragons skipper is set to have some new faces around him for their second State of Origin clash with NSW.

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

