Seal with fish hooks at Port Kembla sparks reminder

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 2:25pm
This seal was spotted at Port Kembla with multiple fish hooks. Pictures by Hasan Al Taleb.
A seal spotted with multiple fishing hooks embedded in its skin at Port Kembla serves as a reminder to fishers to dispose of lines and hooks responsibly.

