A seal spotted with multiple fishing hooks embedded in its skin at Port Kembla serves as a reminder to fishers to dispose of lines and hooks responsibly.
Hasan Al Taleb spotted the animal on the Port Kembla break wall on Monday morning while fishing himself and snapped some photographs which show at least three hooks, with lines attached.
"Environment is number one, we can't kill the wildlife... by the lines that have been thrown in the ocean and the fish hooks," Mr Al Taleb said.
It was not uncommon for wildlife rehabilitation group Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) to receive calls about seals with fish hooks at Port Kembla, but president Ashley Ryan said the hooks often came out by themselves.
However, Miss Ryan urged members of the community to report any seals seen with hooks or lines to ORRCA on (02) 9415 3333 so they could assess and monitor the animals and, if necessary, intervene.
ORRCA volunteers attended the scene at Port Kembla on Monday to check the seal Mr Al Taleb saw.
They found a seal at the same location without any fish hooks, but it is unknown if it was the same animal.
Mr Al Taleb urged fellow fishers to dispose of their used gear properly, by placing it in the bin.
"They shouldn't end up in the ocean, killing the wildlife," he said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
